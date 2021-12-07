House in upstate New York breaks Guinness Record for most holiday lights

The family in upstate New York that held the Guinness Record for the number of lights in a Christmas display on a residential property upped the ante and broke their own record for the 2021 season.

The Gay family of Lagrangeville in Dutchess County set up 687,000 lights choreographed to 250 songs. The family first held the record in 2014 with 601,736 bulbs.

Along with their wildly popular display which includes a drive-thru of the property at 8 Patrick Drive for visitors, nearly $500,000 was raised for local charities.

The Union Vale Fire Department collects for a community fund which is used to support other local charities and individuals in need, according to the family website.

The display runs nightly through Dec. 28 beginning at 4:45 pm, ending at 10:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 9:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The Gay family began the display in 1995 for their children.