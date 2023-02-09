House Democrats file motion to expel Rep. George Santos

A group of House Democrats insisted they were left with no other choice but to file a resolution to expel embattled Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress.

"There’s something sick about a man who lies and violates every law imaginable," said Rep. Ritchie Torres.

The push came after Santos sat in his first classified briefing Thursday with other members of Congress on the Chinese spy balloon.

Even some members of Santos’ own party including Sen. Mitt Romney are also calling for his resignation along with Long Island Republican Representatives Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito who say they support permanently removing Santos.

After the State of the Union Address Romney spoke of Santos.

"He shouldn’t be in Congress, and they are going to go through the process and hopefully get him out," Romney told reporters afterward. "But he shouldn’t be there, and if he had any shame at all he wouldn’t be there."

According to a law expert, being that this is a resolution- it only needs a 2/3 majority vote in the House but in order for the vote to take place - the GOP leadership has to bring it to the floor for an up or down vote. There is no word if that will happen.

