Summer Jam 2023: Show goes big for 50 years of hip-hop

HOT97 Summer Jam is one of the biggest and most influential hip-hop concerts in the world. We had an all-access pass, bringing you the hottest stars and the biggest moments.

For the first time ever, the stage was in a new location for Summer Jam 2023, the UBS Arena on Long Island.

"It's great to watch the whole New York movement," offered hip-hop superstar and humanitarian French Montana. "I've always been a part of it, giving new artists a platform, whatever I can do to help, and I'm going to keep doing that."

One of the most exciting artists back at Summer Jam was NLE Choppa. "Back at it again, alive in the place!" he exclaimed.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Lox perform during Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena on June 04, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The crowd went wild for Sha EK. With a big smile, the popular drill artist from the Bronx, New York told me, "C'mon, I'm the face of the Bronx, they wanted to see the face of the Bronx in New York, ya heard?"

Summer Jam 2023 clearly belonged to the ladies. I asked Scar Lip what it was like being on the Festival Village stage.

"It was a dream come true," she replied. "I just performed at Summer Jam. It's like the best thing ever!"

Queens hip-hop artist Kyah Baby agreed. "It took a lot to get here, so I feel like it was great to be performing in my hometown," she said.

"I just love the whole lineup because the whole energy is heavy New York and I think for the talent and for the city and for hip-hop 50 years, I think it was the perfect lineup," said HOT 97 DJ and on-air personality DJ Drewski.

I also spoke with Fivio Foreign, whom I’ve interviewed before. "I feel like it's an important part of my career," he said.

Hip-hop supergroup The LOX performed a hip-hop 50 tribute, bringing out legendary rapper Rakim. Cardi B closed out the show with GloRilla and surprise guest Latto.

We have so much more for you from this amazing concert.