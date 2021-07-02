Holiday travel surge is on as pandemic wanes

This Independence Day weekend, Americans want independence from the four walls of their home.

AAA forecasts more than 47 million Americans will travel, the vast majority of whom will drive. About 3.5 million are expected to fly, which will bring air travel more in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Even with a return to normalcy, the TSA reminds travelers that they still must wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status. Also, arrive at the airport two hours early since checkpoints might move a little slower with flyers out of practice.

If you drive, bring a wallet. Gas costs $3 or more per gallon, the highest it has been since 2014.

To avoid traffic, avoid driving between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and Monday. Sunday is the best option when traffic is expected to be light.