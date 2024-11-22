As holiday travel season begins, what flyers need to know

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and millions of travelers are gearing up for one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in recent years.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen a record-breaking 18.3 million passengers nationwide this week.

At New York City’s major airports—JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark—crowds will be even larger than usual.

AAA predicts nearly six million Americans will take to the skies this Thanksgiving, but a combination of air traffic controller shortages and unpredictable weather could lead to delays.

"The good news is airlines are staffed up again," said Clint Henderson, managing editor of The Points Guy. "They have the pilots, they have the flight attendants they need. TSA has the workers it needs. The problem is, if you get a weather snafu."

New Rules Set to Empower Passengers

This year marks the first holiday travel season under new Department of Transportation (DOT) rules designed to protect passengers. These include entitlements to refunds if checked luggage is significantly delayed, extras like Wi-Fi aren’t delivered, or flights are significantly changed or canceled.

For those flying this holiday season, experts advise arriving early, staying updated on weather conditions, and being prepared for potential delays. The DOT’s new rules provide a safety net for travelers navigating the busiest travel week of the year.