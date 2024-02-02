Hofstra University's Cheer, Dance teams win big at nationals

Hofstra University's Cheer and Dance teams have leapt and twirled their way to the top, clinching first-place honors at the 2024 Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association College Nationals in Orlando, Florida.

The Cheer team won the Small Cod Premier division, while the Dance Team won its 11th national championship, this year in the Division I Pom competition.

"Thinking back on my younger dancer self, I can’t believe that she’s here," said senior captain Isabella Cascone.

"There was something about their energy," Cascone said. "They were determined."

More than 300 cheerleading and dance teams from across the nation took part in the competition this year.