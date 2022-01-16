Hochul: 'COVID forecast is improving,' statewide positivity rate drops

COVID positivity rates in New York have seen a major drop, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday.

"The COVID forecast is improving… the COVID clouds are parting," Hochul said during a press briefing on the winter storm set to hit the region Sunday evening. "We have seen a major decline in what we are experiencing here."

According to Hochul, over 400,000 tests were administered Saturday and the statewide positivity rate was around 13 percent, a major decrease from last week when the positivity rate was at almost 20 percent.

Despite the good news, Hochul said that numbers in upstate New York are still high and lagging behind New York City, where numbers have been dropping.

"Overall, the forecast for COVID is much brighter that it had been before," Hochul said.

Hochul continued to encourage New Yorkers to get tested and vaccinated for COVID and to stay home if they are not feeling well.