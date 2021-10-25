Hochul and de Blasio get COVID vaccine boosters

article

In separate events, New York's governor and New York City's mayor each received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul attended the grand opening of Binghamton University's Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Broome County. After delivering remarks and participating in the ribbon-cutting, the governor sat down in front of the attendees and received a Moderna booster, her office said.

"Didn't even feel a thing," she said.

Hochul, 63, received Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine in March.

RELATED: Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine generates 'robust' response in kids 6-11

At a briefing in New York City on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio also received a Moderna booster after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year.

"And now, I will lead by example. It's time for a booster," the mayor said. "And the advice I've received is, in this case, as a Johnson & Johnson recipient, the best alternative for the booster is Moderna."

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, right, gives Mayor Bill de Blasio a booster dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo courtesy of Mayor's Press Office) Expand

De Blasio rolled up his sleeve and told his health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, "Give me a boost, Dave."

Chokshi, wearing a white coat, a mask, and gloves, then gave the mayor the shot.

RELATED: Unvaccinated people can expect COVID-19 infections every 16 months

Federal health officials recommend that people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster as soon as two months after the shot because the J&J vaccine hasn't proved as protective as the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer options.

About two-thirds of Americans eligible for COVID-19 shots are fully vaccinated so far.

With The Associated Press.

Advertisement