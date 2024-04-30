NJ doggy daycare shuts down unexpectedly, forcing owners to scramble

A premier dog day care franchise in New Jersey unexpectedly closed its doors for good on Monday.

As of Monday evening, Camp Bow Wow in Hoboken said it would no longer be serving customers.

One woman told FOX 5 her dog was booked for Tuesday morning and that she received no word of the news.

She said her appointment was confirmed at 11 a.m., but by 7 p.m. they were out of business.

A lot of parents in Hoboken are reportedly upset.

"We regret to inform you that Camp Bow Wow Hoboken is closed permanently as of April 29. We have loved caring for your pups over the years!" the notice read.

Their Facebook page also confirms the business is permanently closed.

It is unclear if pets were cleared out or if owners were notified prior to the closing.

FOX 5 NY has reached out to the camp but has not heard anything back yet.

Those needing a refund from unused packages are asked to contact hoboken@campbowwow.com.