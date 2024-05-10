Brooklyn hit-and-run: Driver strikes, kills 71-year-old crossing street

Two women were struck in NYC – one fatally – while trying to cross the street by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The scene unfolded on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. along Eldert Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.

According to police, the driver of a blue Mazda sedan hit two women, ages 71 and 44.

"I saw when the car hit somebody," one witness said. "So, I came all the way up here and when I came, I see two ladies on the floor."

The 71-year-old woman died at a hospital, police said. The 44-year-old woman was in stable condition.

Security video showed the vehicle speeding through a crosswalk, followed by a NYPD cruiser, before the crash.

Police could be seen using K-9s as they attempted to find the driver who ran off after the crash. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

No arrests have yet to be made. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).