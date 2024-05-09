1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for the driver of a car that killed one woman and injured another in a hit-and-run crash in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elder Street and Knickerbocker Avenue.

Police say the driver of a speeding blue Mazda sedan struck two women, aged 71 and 44.

The 71-year-old woman died at the hospital, while the 44-year-old woman is listed in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the car took off from the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential