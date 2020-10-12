Historic Grand Central Oyster Bar gives up 12 days after reopening

The Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant has closed again just 12 days after it reopened from its 7-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The historic 107-year-old spot is located inside Grand Central Terminal. It announced the closure on its website. It had reopened on Sept. 30 for takeout, delivery, and indoor dining at the city’s approved 25% capacity.

“We must, temporarily, close again due to the lack of traffic and business implicitly, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the restaurant wrote in an update on its website.

The restaurant had been closed for seven months before it reopened at the end of September.

"As we re-opened on September 30th we relished the opportunity to be of service again, and fill your hearts, and ours, with joy and do what we do best; offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world," the notice read.

The traffic generated since then was not enough to keep it open.

The restaurant promises to "come back stronger and with an even bigger desire to serve you."

The financially struggling restaurant rents from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The public transportation agency is facing its own crushing budget shortfall.