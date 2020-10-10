Iconic Roosevelt Hotel to close by end of October

article

After almost 100 years in business, the historic Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan is set to become another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports that the iconic hotel, which has been in operation since 1924, will close down for good on October 31.

“Due to the current economic impacts, after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to The Grand Dame of New York, The Roosevelt Hotel, is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of Oct. 31, 2020,” the hotel said in a statement.

The hotel has nearly 500 employees, many of whom were furloughed in March.

The coronavirus pandemic has left the hotel industry in New York City reeling, with the Hilton in Times Square, two Courtyard Marriott Hotels in Manhattan, and the Omni Berkshire Place in Midtown have all having announced plans to close for good.