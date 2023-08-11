Highland Falls struggles to recover after severe storm damage in Orange County

Highland Falls was one of the hardest hit parts of Orange County after the storm damage back in July.

The damage left behind was severe and expensive.

"About 50 grand is spent a year marked already," homeowner Brian Fredrickson said.

Fredrickson says he just bought his house last year. He and his wife have 5 kids.

Fredrickson and his family were displaced from their home for about a month in a hotel during the repairs.

Some of the repairs Fredrickson has done by himself. He said enough of it is done for his family to move back in, but there is still a lot to do.

"Damages sustained to foundation, the foundational wall in back, the rotonin wall. Our first floor, water creeped in," Fredrickson said.

Fredrickson says they got some insurance money, but not nearly enough.

Another homeowner is sharing a similar experience to Fredrickson but shared with FOX 5 NY’s Stephanie Bertini about how she remembers the fear.

"When the water goes more like this, we tried to get out." — Carmen Roman, homeowner

She said the back of her house was left with major damage.

Another man said, his basement looks much worse after the destructive flooding.

"When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it," homeowner Chris Schocher said.

Non-profits and good Samaritans offered help.

In the days following the storm, some money has been made available from the state and an organization called the Hudson Gateway Association of realtors is offering some financial assistance too, but it’s not enough.

Many people FOX 5 talked to don’t have flood insurance because the area isn’t prone to this kind of thing.

Officials are hoping FEMA comes through since they’re pushing to get residents affected by the storm funds for "disaster-caused" issues to their household.

"People are calling their insurance - most have been denied - FEMA has not said they are offering individual assistance so they haven’t had a lot of relief," Orange County executive Steve Neuhaus said.

In a statement from a FEMA spokesperson said: "Individual assistance remains under active review, and we will notify the state when a determination is made."

Waiting is all the residents can do, but so many are hoping the federal assistance will come through.