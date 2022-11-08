Expand / Collapse search

High-rise fire in the Bronx

By
Published 
Updated 7:55AM
Morris Heights
FOX 5 NY
A fire was pouring out of a high-rise building in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx. article

A fire was pouring out of a high-rise building in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx.  Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section.  The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment.  The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.

An FDNY crew was on a ladder truck near the window.

No injuries were initially reported.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

A fire was pouring out of a high-rise building in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

A fire was pouring out of a high-rise building in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.