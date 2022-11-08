High-rise fire in the Bronx
article
NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
An FDNY crew was on a ladder truck near the window.
No injuries were initially reported.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
