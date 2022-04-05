‘High life’: Cannabis-infused farm listed on Airbnb

Image 1 of 6 ▼ According to Airbnb, guests will stay at a private property neighborhood the Sonoma Hills Farms. (Tim Coy)

Airbnb has partnered with a California cannabis farm to offer guests a getaway in more ways than one.

According to the vacation home rental website, the Sonoma Hills Farm is "an idyllic Northern California farmstead that produces world-class cannabis alongside a spacious culinary garden using regenerative farming practices."

Guests, who are 21 years and older, will be offered a one-night stay at a neighboring property hosted by Aaron Keefer, the farm’s cannabis cultivator, between April 30 and May 3 at $60 per night.

Bookings will start on April 20.

According to the listing, guests will not have access to or interact with marijuana on the farm due to federal regulations. However, they will have access to cannabis hemp, a federally-legal substance. They will also spend time learning regenerative farming practices and preparing meals and hemp products. Downtime will also be carved out at night.

"Our goal is to normalize growing hemp and cannabis by demonstrating it’s just like any other plant, with benefits to both humans and the earth. By offering an insider’s look into how we carefully cultivate our products — be they vegetables or cannabis strains — we hope to offer a stay that’s equal parts relaxing and enriching," Keefer said on the website. "By connecting with the land, guests will leave with a different perspective than when they arrived and will have supported our farm in a meaningful way."

Airbnb said they hope the listing will boost cannabis tourism across the country.

According to Forbes, a 2020 report found that 29% of all active leisure travelers (and 18% of all Americans) want to do cannabis-related activities on vacation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.


