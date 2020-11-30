Heavy rains, strong winds hit New York area

The severe weather, including punishing winds and heavy rain, that rolled through the New York region on Monday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Watch for a large portion of New Jersey.

The NWS had said there was an extraordinary threat to life or property in Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County. The Tornado Watch expired at 7 p.m.

The storm dumped sheets of rain on parts of the area, causing flooding on many roads. The gale-force winds knocked down trees and power lines in some communities. About 32,000 households in Connecticut lost power, the AP reported.

At one point, the MTA stopped traffic on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge because the wind blew a large trap off a truck that then got caught in the infrastructure. Video shows the jammed material fiercely blowing around on the side of the roadway on the bridge's upper deck.

In New Jersey, Sussex got more than 2 inches of rain and Trenton saw about 1.5 inches.

A Tornado Watch is issued when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The NWS says it's important to review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Portions of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia were under the Tornado Watch.

