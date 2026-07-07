Heat wave claimed lives of 3 people in NYC, 29 more in New Jersey

The Brief A weekend heat wave claimed the lives of at least three New York City residents. At least 29 heat-related deaths were recorded across ten different counties in New Jersey over the past week. Health officials urge residents to take immediate precautions during high-heat advisories.



A brutal summer heat wave turned tragic in the tri-state area, leaving dozens dead as temperatures soared into triple digits over the weekend.

By the numbers:

Officials have confirmed that at least three New York City residents and 29 New Jersey residents have died from heat-related causes over the past week.

In New York City, a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that those three victims died inside their homes over the weekend. They have not yet been publicly identified.

In New Jersey, 29 residents are believed to have died from heat-related causes across ten different counties in the past week.

What you can do:

Health officials urge residents to take immediate precautions during high-heat advisories:

Utilize cooling centers: If your home lacks air conditioning, seek out public libraries, community centers, or designated city cooling centers.

Check on neighbors: Keep a close eye on elderly relatives, neighbors, and those living alone.

Hydrate constantly: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol.