NYC set to face second heat wave of the summer amid air quality concerns

The Brief New York City is bracing for the start of a potential heat wave beginning today, with city officials urging residents to take precautions as temperatures rise. There are also air quality concerns due to smoke drifting from Canadian wildfires, a recurring issue in recent summers. The combination of heat and smoke can pose extra challenges, especially for those with respiratory conditions. To officially qualify as a heat wave, New York City needs to experience three consecutive days with highs at or above 90 degrees.



New York City is bracing for the start of another potential heat wave today, with city officials urging residents to take precautions as temperatures rise.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 11:00 a.m. and will remain in place through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s today and feel even hotter due to humidity.

Heat index values could climb into the upper 90s to low 100s during this stretch as air quality concerns persist.

By the numbers:

To officially qualify as a heat wave, New York City needs to experience three consecutive days with highs at or above 90 degrees.

If the forecast holds, this week could mark only the second official heat wave of the summer.

FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods noted that while the official threshold is 90 degrees, conditions in the high 80s with humidity can still feel just as intense.

Wednesday morning started relatively mild, with Central Park at 77 degrees, but temperatures and dew points are expected to climb quickly.

The air will feel heavy and winds will remain light, meaning there’s little relief in sight.

When will it rain?:

No major storm systems are expected to pass through until Thursday, when a front will bring clouds, showers, and a welcome drop in temperatures heading into the weekend.

City officials say the most dangerous hours of the day are between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun is strongest.

While mornings may feel pleasant, people sensitive to heat are urged to stay indoors during that time.

New Yorkers are not just dealing with high temperatures and sticky humidity.

There are also air quality concerns due to smoke drifting from Canadian wildfires, a recurring issue in recent summers. The combination of heat and smoke can pose extra challenges, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

Heat dome

This graphic shows the population expected to be above 95 degrees through Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (FOX Weather)

Big picture view:

According to FOX Weather, a dangerous heat dome is taking hold, putting more than 125 million Americans under extreme heat.

As July comes to a potentially record-breaking close, the system is expected to push feels-like temperatures into the triple digits from Florida to Virginia, triggering heat alerts along the East Coast.

To help residents stay safe, New York City has opened cooling centers through Wednesday, according to the city’s Emergency Management Department.

These spaces are especially vital for older adults, people with medical conditions, and anyone without air conditioning.

Local perspective:

The city has also activated its heat emergency plan, coordinating agencies to support vulnerable communities, increase outreach to the homeless, and encourage energy conservation.

In addition to indoor cooling centers, New Yorkers can cool off at outdoor spray showers, water fountains, public pools and 14 miles of beaches.

For locations, residents can call 311 or check the city’s Cool Options Map online.