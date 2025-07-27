Air Quality Alert issued for New Jersey, New York due to wildfires in Canada

article

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada has caused air quality alerts to be issued in parts of New Jersey and New York on Sunday.

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued aCode Orange Air Quality Action Day for several counties:

Sussex

Warren

Morris

Hunterdon

Somerset

Middlesex

Western Monmouth

Eastern Monmouth

Mercer

Salem

Gloucester

Camden

Northwestern Burlington

Ocean

Cumberland

Atlantic

Cape May

Atlantic Coastal Cape May

Coastal Atlantic

Coastal Ocean

Southeastern Burlington

The cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington,Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton,Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly,Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Ocean City,Atlantic City, Long Beach Island, and Wharton State Forest were also included.

An AIr Quality Health Advisory was also issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for:

New York

Bronx

Kings

Queens

Richmond

Nassau

Suffolk

Westchester

Rockland

Orange

Putnam

Both alerts will remain in effect until midnight Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

By the numbers:

An Air Quality Alert is issued when levels in the outdoor air mayapproach or exceed unhealthy standards.

What do the numbers mean?

0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.

51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.

101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.

151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.

201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.

301+: Emergency conditions.

What you can do:

Health officials recommend that people within the region consider limiting strenuousoutdoor physical activity, especially very young children, the elderly and those withpre-existing respiratory problems, such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personalphysician.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the National Weather Service.



