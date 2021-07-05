Dangerously hot weather coming to New York area | Heat Advisory

article

After a break from the heat over the holiday weekend, another blast of hot air is coming to the metropolitan New York area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for New York City, Long Island, and parts of the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey, and southeastern Connecticut in effect from Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Wednesday at 8 p.m.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," NWS said in the advisory.

FOX 5 chief meteorologist Nick Gregory said the high temperature in the region will be in the 90s but the humidity will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

Forecasters are expecting heat index values up to 100. NWS expects the highest temperatures and heat indices between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

New York City officials are urging residents to prepare for the heat and take precautions.

"These conditions are dangerous to health. People without air conditioning, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions are most at risk," Notify NYC said in an alert. "Avoid strenuous activity. Active children, adults, and people with lung disease such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors."

New York City residents can find resources at nyc.gov/beattheheat.

What Is a Heat Advisory?

The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory "when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time," according to its website .

Weather Resources

Apps and Tools

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter