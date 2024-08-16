Mets see pushback after 'Hawk Tuah Girl' throws 1st pitch; viral star responds

article

The New York Mets let a viral internet star throw out Thursday's ceremonial first pitch – and she has since defended her appearance, as it certainly didn't get the same love as Grimace's.

Hailey Welch, a 22-year-old from Tennessee, threw out the first pitch at Citi Field ahead of the Mets' home contest against the Oakland Athletics. Welch is better known to the internet as "Hawk Tuah GIrl," a reference to a YouTube interview centered on some "adult" conversation.

"The Yankees have Aaron Judge and Juan Soto breaking records. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig and the Mets have Grimace and now ‘Hawk Tuah.’ Come on, bro, I can’t take it, I cannot take it anymore" WFAN’s Sal Licata said during his show Thursday. "It’s ridiculous. And then you wonder why fans get so ticked off and upset. It’s embarrassing."

While Licata ranted about the Mets' "gimmick," some fans expressed concerns that highlighting a PG-13 viral moment in the stadium doesn't fit with baseball's family-friendly atmosphere.

"On a day where the stadium is full of summer camp kids, this is who was picked to throw the first pitch?!?," user @DTM_Woodworks tweeted.

"Try explaining who this is to your kids, Mets fans! Sorry. WOW!" another X user wrote.

On Friday, Welch acknowledged that "the baseball community wasn’t too happy to see" her but told followers she wanted her pitch to raise money for charity.

"The main reason I went to the game was to spread awareness and donate to America’s [VetDogs], which pairs dogs with war veterans for a forever home," she wrote.

"Ironically, you made a semi bawdy joke and went viral for it. But honestly, every single other interaction I have seen, you have been a positive and uplifting person, I wish you nothing but success," one X user responded.

The Mets finished the game by squandering a 5-0 lead to the A's and losing 7-6.