Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time since 1984

Hawaii 's Mauna Loa volcano began erupting on Sunday night for the first time in 38 years, and residents have been told to start reviewing emergency plans in case lava flows threaten local communities, according to the United States Geological Survey .

The USGS said the eruption began around 11:30 p.m. local time inside Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the USGS, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening any downslope communities.

However, winds may carry volcanic gas, ash, and Pele's hair downwind.

Pele's hair is thin glass fibers formed by gas during a volcanic eruption.

WORLD'S LARGEST VOLCANO SHOWING SIGNS OF INCREASED ACTIVITY ON HAWAII'S BIG ISLAND

Ashfall Advisories have been issued in Hawaii after Mauna Loa erupted on Sunday night. (FOX Weather)

Because of the eruption of Mauna Loa, Ashfall Advisories have been issued on the Big Island of Hawaii until 6 a.m. local time.

Residents at risk of lava flows from Mauna Loa have been asked to begin reviewing emergency plans and to refer to Hawaii County's civil defense for further guidance and information.

"Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly," the USGS said in a statement.

Lava flows will most likely remain within the caldera walls of Mauna Loa if the eruption remains inside of Mokuaweoweo. However, lava flows could quickly move downslope if vents form outside of its walls.

WATCH: DRONES CAPTURE VIDEO OF THREE ACTIVE VOLCANOES AROUND THE WORLD

The USGS said the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has been in close contact with emergency officials and is monitoring Mauna Loa.

An aerial reconnaissance mission will be conducted to further monitor Mauna Loa's eruption and assess other hazards.

Since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times, averaging an eruption every five years.

However, most eruptions prior to 1950 have averaged eruptions every 3.5 years.

Since 1950, there have only been two eruptions – a summit eruption 25 years later in 1975 and a rift eruption in 1984.

It had been the longest quiet period on record for Mauna Loa prior to Sunday night's eruption.

Get updates to this story on FOXWeather.com.