Hate crime charge for suspect in slap on Jewish man in Brooklyn: NYPD

A Brooklyn man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly slapped a man wearing traditional Jewish closing in the face on Monday.

Carrington Maddox, 31, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated harassment and menacing as a hate crime, the NYPD said.

According to authorities, earlier this week, a 27-year-old man was wearing traditional Jewish attire as he walked down Lynch Street in Williamsburg when he was approached by Maddox.

Police say Maddox then, without saying anything, slapped the victim in the face.

RELATED: Police investigating possible anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn

The attack came after two men, at least one of whom was wearing traditional Jewish garb, were sprayed with a fire extinguisher in two separate incidents in the same neighborhood. Authorities say one of the victims was also punched in the face.