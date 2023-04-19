Mother groped, punched in front of 5-year-old son on MTA bus

A mother was groped and punched by two suspects in front of her 5-year-old son on a MTA bus in Harlem, the NYPD said.

It happened Monday around 8:40 a.m. while on board an MTA BX19 bus approaching the Lenox Avenue and W 145 St. stop.

According to police, the 45-year-old woman, who was with her son, was standing when an unknown man grabbed her buttocks.

The victim slapped him away from her, but then an unknown woman, who appeared to be with the man, punched the victim, police said.

The unknown man then proceeded to punch the victim as well, police said.

The victim exited the bus when it arrived at the stop, while both individuals remained onboard the bus.

The victim and her son were not injured and refused medical attention.

Suspect descriptions

Surveillance photo depicting both suspect taken from inside the MTA bus. (NYPD)

The first suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, medium build and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a woman with a dark complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, sunglasses, a blue facemask, a black winter jacket with a hood and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Earlier this month, a suspect robbed a purse from a 66-year-old woman, and then dragged her across the floor aboard a MTA bus in Staten Island, the NYPD said.

According to police, the woman was aboard a moving S51 MTA bus travelling eastbound on Bay Street when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect grabbed the victim's purse, which contained cash, credit cards and other items, and proceeded to drag her on the floor, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweater/jacket, black pants and gray 'UGG' boots. (NYPD)

The suspect fled off the bus at Vanderbilt Avenue and Bay Street.

The victim sustained swelling about the body and sought medical attention by private means, police said.