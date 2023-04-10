66-year-old woman robbed, dragged across floor on Staten Island MTA bus

The NYPD is looking for the suspect they said robbed a purse from a 66-year-old woman, and then dragged her across the floor aboard a MTA bus in Staten Island.

It happened Monday, April 3 around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the woman was aboard a moving S51 MTA bus travelling eastbound on Bay Street when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweater/jacket, black pants and gray 'UGG' boots.

The suspect grabbed the victim's purse, which contained cash, credit cards and other items, and proceeded to drag her on the floor, police said.

The suspect fled off the bus at Vanderbilt Avenue and Bay Street. She was last seen traveling westbound on Bay Street on foot.

The victim sustained swelling about the body and sought medical attention by private means, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).