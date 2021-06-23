Harlem Globetrotters say they want to join the NBA

They've been dubbed the Clown Princes of Basketball, but The Harlem Globetrotters want to be known for more than just the theater they show on the court.

On Tuesday, the more than century-old team sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wanting to become an official franchise.

The Globetrotters made their case by writing that "Based on what we’ve already proven, we can field a team of talent on par with the pros of today, and we want the chance to do that."

Calling themselves world-renowned and a legendary team and they go on to write that they don't want it "now, but right now."

"I think NBA fans would love to flock to a game to see the Harlem Globetrotters play the LA Lakers or the Indiana Pacers" said Charles Curtis a writer for USA Today’s For The Win.

Basketball fans agree that the team does have a history with the NBA along with an influence, but question whether they can become a franchise and still bring the fun.

