Long Island flooding: Repairs 'could take years' following Harbor Road collapse

Clean-up efforts are underway near Mill Pond in Stony Brook where Harbor Road collapsed due to catastrophic flooding.

Officials began working on repairs that they say could take years to fix.

Many state and county roads across Long Island remain impassible due to flood damage.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro said the light of day Monday is revealing a tremendous amount of damage from the storm's prolonged downpour after nearly 10 inches of rain fell in Stony Brook. (Dan Losquadro)

According to the National Weather Service, Stony Brook saw nearly 10 inches of rain.

Officials say they expect there will be more damage as they continue to inspect infrastructure across the town.

SkyFOX flew over Harbor Road Tuesday morning near Stony Brook Mill Pond where roads were completely washed out.

Suffolk County declared a State of Emergency as Mill pond sent rushing waters into streets and nearby homes.

Town officials say they are working with county, state and federal partners to develop a damage estimate in order to seek federal assistance.

Since Mill Pond drains into a neighboring creek with rushing waters, the area was completely pummeled.

SkyFOX showed the debris and a home that sustained significant damage.

Video showed the moment part of Harbor Road in Stony Brook collapsed after extreme flooding dried out the nearby pond.

The structure was completely shifted due to the ground falling from below it.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, clean up crews were on the scene assessing the overall damage and the pond was seen completely drained.

Another video from Port Jefferson showed an apartment complex inundated with water.

Parts of the Long Island Expressway were shut down earlier as the workweek began, with crews rushing to clear the roads.

Superintendent Losquadro said crews will continue to inspect infrastructure across the town.

"Do not travel unless absolutely necessary and never try to drive through standing water," he warned. "Many road endings across the North Shore have suffered serious damage or collapse as well."

Stony Brook University student move-in plans canceled

The severe flooding prompted Stony Brook University to cancel student move-in plans scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

"We are still assessing the damage to campus caused by the overnight storms and flooding," Lawrence Zacarese, Vice President for Enterprise Risk Management and Chief Security Officer at Stony Brook University, said Monday in a campus emergency alert .

The fall semester is still scheduled to begin as planned next Monday, Aug. 26, according to the university.

Several beaches in Suffolk County remain closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

According to the Department of Health Services, these levels could exceed New York State standards.

These bodies are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff and so officials have issued against bathing and other water contact for at least 24 hours after the rain has ended.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.