The Brief Hannah Kobayashi intentionally missed her connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York City, according to the LAPD. Kobayashi's phone last pinged at LAX on Nov. 11, where she was seen talking to a American Airlines agent. Last week, Hannah’s father Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead after apparently jumping from a parking garage near LAX.



The Los Angeles Police Department is revealing new details about the investigation into the disappearance of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi, who was last seen on Nov. 11 at Los Angeles International Airport.

During a Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Nov. 26, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said police determined Hannah had intentionally missed her flight to New York City on Nov. 8.

"On Friday November 8th, 23-year-old Hannah Kobayashi missed her connecting flight from LAX to New York, which the investigation determined was intentional," McDonnell said.

"On November 15th our missing persons unit assumed investigative responsibility. Detectives have been diligently reviewing video surveillance and employing various investigative techniques to locate Hannah, while her family has continued their personal search efforts," he continued, adding that authorities "remain fully committed to locating Hannah."

Kobayashi's family released a statement days later refuting the LAPD's claims.

Hannah’s sister said "it does not appear that Hannah intentionally missed her flight" and alleged she and her family were "unaware of the alleged findings presented at the Los Angeles Police Commission meeting until multiple videos of the meeting were sent to us by multiple citizens."

"These alleged findings have yet to be relayed to my mother and I directly from the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department or any detective involved in Hannah’s case," Sydni Kobayashi explained.

She further claimed that some of the details shared by McDonnell about the case were incorrect.

"Specific facts contained in that report were inaccurate, such as Hannah’s age. Hannah is 30 years old, not 23," the statement read. "Also, Hannah was reported missing to Law Enforcement on November 11th, not November 13th, as stated by the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department."

"The lack of communication surrounding some important details has left us feeling excluded from potentially crucial developments. However, we do remain hopeful and optimistic that the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in their power to assist us in locating Hannah."

Kobayashi's phone last pinged at LAX on Nov. 11, where she was seen talking to an American Airlines agent but did not board a flight, according to her family.

Concerns grew when family said they received "strange" messages from her cell phone that "didn't sound like her."

"Even in those text messages, it just didn't seem like her or it seemed like someone else, or maybe someone did something to her to alter her state of mind, because that's not how she normally speaks," Sydni said.

The family said they also obtained surveillance video showing Kobayashi in the area of the Pico Metro station near Crypto.com Arena. It's unclear when the footage was taken, but the family indicated that "it is evident Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone."

Kobayashi was reported missing by her family on Nov. 12.

Last week, Hannah’s father Ryan Kobayashi, who had traveled to Los Angeles to look for his daughter, was found dead after apparently jumping from a parking garage near LAX.

According to the LA County Department of Medical Examiner, the 58-year-old's death was ruled a suicide caused by "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries."

"Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah," a statement put out by the family read.

Hannah Kobayashi is described as 5'10", 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has freckles on her face and a tattoo of a knife on her forearm, according to the LAPD.

If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.