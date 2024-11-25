Father of Hannah Kobayashi found dead near LAX

The Brief Ryan Kobayashi, the father of Hannah Kobayashi, apparently jumped to his death from a parking structure near LAX on Sunday, the LAPD said. The elder Kobayashi was in LA for the ongoing search for his daughter, who was last seen on Nov. 8. Concerns for Hannah Kobayashi's safety have grown after family said they received "cryptic texts" that "didn't sound like her."



This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The father of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi was found dead in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to police.

Ryan Kobayashi, who had traveled to LA to help in the search for his daughter, was found dead in a parking lot near Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said. The 58-year-old's case is listed as "open," the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner noted on its website.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a call around 4 a.m. reporting a body found in the area. Police said Kobayashi apparently jumped to his death from a parking structure.

"The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today. After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably," the family said in a statement released through a nonprofit group helping with the search for Hannah Kobayashi.

"Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah," the statement read.

Hannah Kobayashi was reported missing by her family on Nov. 12 after she missed a connecting flight from Maui to New York City at LAX days earlier on Nov. 8.

Since her disappearance, the elder Kobayashi - who said he was estranged from his daughter - had spoken on behalf of his family as they begged the public for help in the search.

"I just wish I could have been there more for her. Trying to find her is everything," he told FOX 11 during a rally outside Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles last week.

Security footage obtained by Kobayashi's family shows her leaving the airport on Nov. 8, wearing a black hoodie, tie-dye leggings, and carrying a dark green backpack.

According to her family, Kobayashi was seen at The Grove on Nov. 9 and 10. On the 10th, Kobayashi posted to her Instagram a black-and-white photo from the two-day Nike and LeBron James event she apparently attended at the shopping center located about 14 miles north of the airport.

Kobayashi returned to LAX on Nov. 11 but did not board a flight, according to the family, who cited airport staffers. Kobayashi's phone last pinged at LAX on Nov. 11.

"It's just very unlike her to disappear," said sister Sydni Kobayashi.

Concerns grew when family said they received "strange" messages from her cell phone that "didn't sound like her."

"Even in those text messages, it just didn't seem like her or it seemed like someone else, or maybe someone did something to her to alter her state of mind, because that's not how she normally speaks," Sydni said.

Sydi posted a tribute on Monday mourning the death of her father.

"I am so sad and devatated that you left us so soon, but I understand it was because of a broken heart," she wrote. "You fought so hard for the family and it was just too much for your to take. I love you and miss you so much. Although my heart is breaking and my world feels shattered, I'm going to continue to stay strong for you. We're going to find Hannah."

Hannah Kobayashi is described as 5'10", 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has freckles on her face and a tattoo of a knife on her forearm, according to the LAPD.

If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

