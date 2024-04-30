Expand / Collapse search

Protests at Columbia University: Hundreds of demonstrators take over Hamilton Hall

Updated  April 30, 2024 7:59am EDT
Israel Hamas war
Associated Press

Columbia protesters occupy school building

Hundreds of demonstrators took over Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in NYC. FOX 5 NY';s Briella Tomassetti has the latest.

NEW YORK CITY - Hundreds of demonstrators took over Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in NYC early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war.

Video showed protesters on Columbia's Manhattan campus locking arms in front of the building and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building.

The hall’s takeover occurred nearly 12 hours after Monday’s 2 p.m. deadline for the protesters to leave an encampment of around 120 tents or face suspension.

Representatives for the university did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment early Tuesday, but Public Safety said in a statement that members of the university community who can avoid coming to the Morningside campus on Tuesday should do so, adding that essential personnel should report to work.

School spokesperson Ben Chang said suspensions had started but could provide few details. Protest organizers said they were not aware of any suspensions as of Monday evening.

Columbia’s handling of the demonstrations also has prompted federal complaints.

A class-action lawsuit on behalf of Jewish students alleges a breach of contract by Columbia, claiming the university failed to maintain a safe learning environment, despite policies and promises. It also challenges the move away from in-person classes and seeks quick court action requiring Columbia to provide security for the students.

Pro-Palestine protesters defy Columbia's deadline

Protesters of the war in Gaza who are encamped at Columbia University have defied a deadline to disband with chants, clapping and drumming. The Ivy League university in Manhattan earlier Monday issued an ultimatum for students to sign a form and leave an encampment by 2 p.m. or face suspension. The move comes as colleges around the country implore student protesters to clear out camps with rising levels of urgency as classes wrap up for the semester and graduation ceremonies approach.

Meanwhile, a legal group representing pro-Palestinian students is urging the U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights office to investigate Columbia’s compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for how they have been treated.

A university spokesperson declined to comment on the complaints.

JIM VERTUNO, CEDAR ATTANASIO, JAKE OFFENHARTZ and JONATHAN MATTISE, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.