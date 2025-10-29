Storm could dampen early NYC Halloween festivities | Forecast

The Brief A storm could dampen early Halloween festivities and soak trick-or-treaters in New York City. The FOX forecast center reports that parts of the Northeast will see 2-3 inches of rain on Thursday. Rainfall will be enhanced by moisture from Hurricane Melissa, which will be over 1,000 miles offshore.



Potential Halloweekend storm

What we know:

A coastal storm that has been traveling up the Eastern Seaboard is still in the forecast.

The FOX forecast center reports that parts of the Northeast will see 2-3 inches of rain on Thursday – the rainfall will be enhanced by moisture from Hurricane Melissa, which will be over 1,000 miles offshore.

These storms may linger for Halloween night this Friday, bringing rain and gusty winds for Halloween night in the city.

The National Weather Service's seven-day forecast also shows a chance for showers this Friday.

NYC forecast

Highs will reach the 60s for the next few days, though the real feel will be lower most days.

Wednesday night: Low 53. Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.

Thursday: High 63. Showers, possible thunderstorms. Breezy.

Thursday night: Low 53. Showers, 80% chance of precipitation.

Friday: High 55. Partly sunny, with a chance of showers.

Friday night: Low 49. Partly cloudy, breezy.

