Trial begins for man accused of killing NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller
NEW YORK - The trial of the man accused of killing NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller is set to begin Tuesday in Queens, nearly two years after the officer’s death.
What we know:
Guy Rivera, 35, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the March 2024 shooting.
Opening statements are expected to begin later Tuesday morning at the Queens Criminal Courthouse in Kew Gardens following jury selection last week.
Local perspective:
The proceedings are expected to draw a heavy police presence, including members of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.
PBA President Pat Henry is scheduled to hold a news conference outside the courthouse.
Diller’s widow, Stephanie Diller, who is raising the couple’s 3-year-old son, Ryan, is also expected to attend.
Timeline: How Diller's murder unfolded?
The backstory:
Diller, 31, was assigned to the NYPD’s Community Response Team in Queens. According to police, he and his partner were investigating a suspicious vehicle illegally parked outside a cell phone store in Far Rockaway in March 2024 when the shooting occurred.
Investigators said Diller approached the passenger side of the vehicle when Rivera allegedly fired a handgun, striking the detective in the stomach.
Diller’s partner returned fire, hitting Rivera once in the back. Diller was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, was not injured.
Authorities said Jones was charged with weapons possession after officers executing a search warrant recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol from the glove compartment. Prosecutors said the gun’s serial number had been scratched off and that the weapon was separate from the one used in the shooting.
Police have said they believe Rivera and Jones were planning to rob the store before the confrontation unfolded.
Rivera and Jones have remained in custody since their arrests. Rivera has 21 prior arrests.
What's next:
If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of life in prison.
