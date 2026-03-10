Trial begins for man accused of killing NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller

The Brief Guy Rivera, 35, goes on trial in Queens for the fatal 2024 shooting of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller. He has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder and faces life in prison if convicted. Diller’s widow, Stephanie, now raising their 3-year-old son, is expected in court alongside a large show of support from fellow officers and the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association. Prosecutors say Rivera shot Diller in the stomach as the detective approached a suspicious vehicle parked outside a cell phone store. Police believe Rivera and the driver were planning a robbery before the confrontation.



The trial of the man accused of killing NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller is set to begin Tuesday in Queens, nearly two years after the officer’s death.

What we know:

Guy Rivera, 35, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the March 2024 shooting.

Opening statements are expected to begin later Tuesday morning at the Queens Criminal Courthouse in Kew Gardens following jury selection last week.

Guy Rivera, 35, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the March 2024 shooting.

Local perspective:

The proceedings are expected to draw a heavy police presence, including members of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

PBA President Pat Henry is scheduled to hold a news conference outside the courthouse.

UNITED STATES -March 30: Stephanie Diller, wife of Jonathan Diller, is seen at center with their 1yr old son Ryan during the funeral services for slain 31yr old NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Massapequa, Lon Expand

Diller’s widow, Stephanie Diller, who is raising the couple’s 3-year-old son, Ryan, is also expected to attend.

Timeline: How Diller's murder unfolded?

The backstory:

Diller, 31, was assigned to the NYPD’s Community Response Team in Queens. According to police, he and his partner were investigating a suspicious vehicle illegally parked outside a cell phone store in Far Rockaway in March 2024 when the shooting occurred.

Related article

Investigators said Diller approached the passenger side of the vehicle when Rivera allegedly fired a handgun, striking the detective in the stomach.

Diller’s partner returned fire, hitting Rivera once in the back. Diller was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones.

Authorities said Jones was charged with weapons possession after officers executing a search warrant recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol from the glove compartment. Prosecutors said the gun’s serial number had been scratched off and that the weapon was separate from the one used in the shooting.

Police have said they believe Rivera and Jones were planning to rob the store before the confrontation unfolded.

Featured article

Rivera and Jones have remained in custody since their arrests. Rivera has 21 prior arrests.

What's next:

If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of life in prison.