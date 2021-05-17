Gunman passes weapon to accomplice who opens fire from East Village building

Two men are wanted by the NYPD after they opened fire from a building in the East Village using the same gun.

One of the suspects discharged a gun multiple times on Saturday just after midnight from the lobby at 132 Avenue D, according to cops. The man then handed the gun to another suspect who also fired multiple rounds.

A red 2014 Infiniti sedan sustained damage to its front, right fender.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.

