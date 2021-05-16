Teenager killed, 4 others wounded in Bronx shooting

article

The NYPD is investigating after a shooting in the Bronx on Saturday night left a 17-year-old dead and four others wounded.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting with multiple people injured outside of a McDonald's on Webster Avenue at roughly 9 p.m. in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

Upon arriving, officers discovered Armanis Valdez, 17, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Four additional victims who were shot at the same location arrived at the hospital by private means, a police spokesperson said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, a 25-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg and a 24-year-old man was shot in the right buttocks and left leg, police said. All were in stable condition Sunday.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects wanted in the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

