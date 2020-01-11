Gun scare on subway train ends in arrest: NYPD

A gun scare caused emergency brakes to be pulled on a southbound D train Saturday afternoon, leading to system-wide delays.

According to the NYPD, the incident, which happened near the 103rd Street Station on the Upper West Side, involved a male and female passenger who got into some kind of dispute on the train and the male passenger simulated having a gun. A third passenger became concerned and pulling the emergency brake.

After a massive police response, no gun was found and no-one was injured.

The man who faked having a firearm was reportedly arrested and it is currently unknown if he will face any charges.