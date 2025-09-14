Group sought for brutal attack, robbery outside NYC bar: police

article

The Brief Four suspects are wanted by police for assaulting and robbing a man outside a bar last month. The man was punched and kicked repeatedly before being robbed. All four suspects fled the scene.



The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects wanted in connection to a violent robbery last month.

What we know:

A 49-year-old man was standing outside the Shrine Bar & Lounge World Music Venue on Adam Clayton Power Jr. Boulevard when he was approached by four people.

Police say the suspects started a verbal fight before punching the man to the ground, where he was repeatedly kicked in the face and body.

The victim's wallet and cellphone were stolen while he was being attacked. He sustained minor injuries.

All four suspects, one woman and three men, fled on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the NYPD.