Groundhog Day 2024: Will Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil see their shadow? What the weather says

Hold on to your coats, folks. Friday is Groundhog Day! Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring?

Last year, Staten Island Chuck did not see his shadow, which meant an early spring. However, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which meant six more weeks of winter.

JUMP TO: CHUCK BIO l PHIL BIO l CHUCK PREDICTION l PHIL PREDICTION

Will Friday's weather across the Tri-State impact the rodent's predictions? Here's what you need to know.

Chuck is a resident of the Staten Island Zoo, and can be a little grumpy.

Chuck attends the 2012 Groundhog's Day celebration at the Staten Island Zoo. (Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

He’s been known to occasionally bite the mayor, as he did with Mayor Mike Bloomberg back in 2009.

Because of that incident, Chuck, who is formally known as Charles G. Hogg, was secretly replaced with his granddaughter, Charlotte, after Bill de Blasio became mayor. Controversy struck again when Charlotte died a week after being dropped by de Blasio in 2014.

As the legend goes, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, the weather-forecasting groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, it’s a forecast of an early spring.

Punxsutawney Groundhog Club established in 1887 as members believe that groundhogs predict the weather. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Records kept by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club show Phil had predicted 108 continued winters and only 20 early springs through 2023. According to the Stormfax Almanac, Phil has gotten it right only 39% of the time.

Phil's prognostication occurs in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, around 7:28 a.m. on Groundhog's Day. In 2023, Phil saw his shadow at 7:25 a.m., meaning six more weeks of winter, but that prediction did not hold true.

Here's a look at Punxsutawney Phil's predictions over the past decade. (FOX Weather)

"Looking at the stats, there's only been a couple of years where we've had a no-shadow look for Phil," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "I will say, Phil is struggling with accuracy. He comes in at 39%."

Simply, the answer is likely no due to the clouds.

FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said rain will begin to fall Thursday around 10 p.m. across the New York City area, and become steadier overnight. The showers will linger into early Friday morning.

Showers will eventually clear, but clouds will remain across the region.

If the FOX Forecast Center's "Shadow Cast" holds, Phil will not see his shadow, and spring will be closer than we think if the groundhog's prediction comes true.

The tradition of using Phil to predict the weather has existed since the 1880s. The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club claims their famous groundhog has been alive for so long because he drinks an "elixir of life," a secret recipe.

No shadows should appear in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, at 7 a.m. EST Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (FOX Weather)

According to the club, Phil takes a sip of this magical elixir during the Groundhog Picnic every summer, which gives him an extra seven years of life.

This year will be the 138th year of the Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney.

Chris Oberholtz, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.