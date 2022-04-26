Ground beef product recall due to E. coli

article

A New Jersey company is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J. company, is behind the recall according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The ground beef products were produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Most people infected could develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here. Labels for the ground beef products can be found here.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.