Bodega worker choked unconscious in vicious robbery on Staten Island

A bodega worker is recovering after a vicious assault on Staten Island. Police are asking for the public's help finding the assailant.

The 54-year-old man was working on Tuesday at about 5 a.m. at the store at Y&R Deli & Grocery on Victory Boulevard in the Tompkinsville section when the suspect approached him behind the counter and suddenly struck him with a glass bottle multiple times, said police.

The suspect threw the man to the ground as he put up a fight. The victim was then choked until he passed out, according to the NYPD. The attacker then took off with $2,000 from the cash register.

When the victim came to, he called for help. EMS responded and took him to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. He suffered multiple cuts to his head.

Police released a video of the assault and a photo of the suspect.

If you know anything about the incident that could help cops track the suspect, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), online at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say that all calls are confidential.

