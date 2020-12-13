Gov. Murphy confirms NJ's first COVID-19 vaccines to be given Tuesday

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has confirmed that the first COVID-19 vaccines will be administered Tuesday.

According to Gov. Murphy, the first 76,000 vaccines will be healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff.

In a tweet early Saturday, Gov. Murphy wrote that he would be visiting the University Hospital of Newark alongside Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the hospital's CEO and president, and Dean Johnson of the Rutgers Medical School.

Anticipating the pending shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, University Hospital has created a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

Officialss say the clinic, which is appropriately staffed to meet guidelines, has the potential daily capacity of at least 600 vaccinations.

New Jersey, like the rest of the country, has seen a resurgence of the virus, with daily caseloads climbing above their highest points in the spring. The rolling weekly average has also ticked up steadily.

Health officials reported a daily rise of 6,247 positives cases, which marked the highest total since the onset of the pandemic. Deaths also increased to include more than 15,800 residents.

Murphy on Friday called out 10 bars and restaurants at risk of having their liquor licenses suspended because they failed to follow coronavirus guidelines.

“Let these charges send a perfectly clear signal to any bar or restaurant owner who thinks this won’t happen to you,” he said, adding that most proprietors were following the guidelines.

Bars and restaurants are limited to 25% capacity indoors and must close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. under executive orders Murphy has signed.

