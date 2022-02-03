Gov. Hochul's single-family home proposal draws criticism, opposition

Some state, county, and town officials are among those calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to remove what they call a "sneaky provision tucked away in her state budget proposal" which would allow single-family homes to be turned into ADUs - short for Accessory Dwelling Units or apartments across New York State.

"We’re not standing for it, we are not going to take it and we’re unified," said Supervisor Don Clavin with the Town of Hempstead.

Those against the governor’s plan say it would have a negative impact on suburbia.

"Our environment, traffic, parking, emergency services, police protection, utilities, our gas and electric, sewer systems, our water supply, and overtax our great public schools," said Supervisor Jennifer DeSena with the Town of North Hempstead.

But for her part, Governor Hochul says these units would make affordable housing more accessible and would provide homeowners on fixed incomes additional revenue while allowing municipalities to require necessary health and safety measures for new units.

Larry Levy is the executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University.

"It can help solve a housing need and more carefully regulate problems that we see now from people renting their apartments out illegally," Levy said.

A study on ADUs a couple of years back concluded they’re beneficial as long as they’re regulated.

Lisa Tyson, Director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition is in favor of the governor’s plan.

"It’s a win-win for people who need to rent, people who need to live on Long Island," Tyson said.

The State Budget has to be enacted by April 1.