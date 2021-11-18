Gov. Hochul calls on NYC workers to return to offices

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is calling on New Yorkers to ring in 2022 by returning to the office.

Speaking at a breakfast with business leaders, Hochul said that the city needs New Yorkers back at work, in person, at least for the majority of the week.

"Offices are still too empty and too many workers are at home," Hochul tweeted. "That has an impact on our economy and ripples across the entire city. I'm putting a stake in the ground: It's time to get back to the office."

And when it comes to getting to work, Hochul is doubling down on her pledge earlier this week to delay MTA fare hikes through 2022.

Hochul also promised to work with mayor-elect Eric Adams and the NYPD to ensure the city addresses crime and homelessness, two of the major concerns that workers say are preventing them from returning to the office.

