Gov. Cuomo: Wearing mask respects nurses who died to save us

Warning that the state isn't out of danger yet, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday urged New Yorkers to wear masks out of respect for the nurses and doctors who have died to protect people from the coronavirus pandemic, which he said had killed another 195 people.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo recounted a tense conversation about masks he had with a constituent while on a recent walk with his daughter. He said people should be aware that masks, which are worn to reduce the wearer's chance of infecting others, are a sign of respect to everyone they walk past, as well as to workers pulling society through the outbreak.

"This mask says, 'I respect the nurses and doctors who killed themselves through this virus to save other people. And I respect the nurses and the doctors, so I'm not going to infect anyone or allow anyone else to be infected unnecessarily so I don't cause more stress on the nurses and the doctors,'" Cuomo said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives for a briefing in Binghamton, N.Y., May 12, 2020. (Courtesy of Governor's Press Office)

New York requires people to wear face coverings when in close proximity to others in public. As people grow wearier of the extended lockdown, some complain that requirement infringes on individual liberty.

Cuomo instead stressed "reciprocal responsibility" as some upstate areas prepare to start phasing in economic activity this week.

The 195 deaths recorded in New York are a jump from 161 the previous day, but still about a quarter of the highest daily tallies just over a month ago. Hospitalization rates also continue to decline.

Transcript of Gov. Cuomo's remarks:

When you wear a mask, you say, I respect you. That's what the mask says to everyone you walk past. I respect you. I respect you. I respect your health, I respect your privacy, I respect your space, I respect you. I can do anything I want with myself. This is America. But I respect you. And out of respect for you, I wear this mask.

This mask says I respect the nurses and the doctors who killed themselves through this virus to save other people. And I respect the nurses and the doctors, so I'm not going to infect anyone, or allow anyone else to be infected unnecessarily so I don't cause more stress on the nurses and the doctors.

This mask says, I respect the essential workers who get up every day, and drive the bus, or drive the train, or deliver the food, or keep the lights on so that I can stay home and I can stay safe. It says I respect others. And I respect you. And that is a statement that we should all be willing to make any day. But especially in the middle of this.

Yes, I want individuals to be informed so they make the right decision, but it's about us at the end of the day, right. It's a mindset that says it's not about me, it's about we. And we have reciprocal responsibilities, and a collective and a mutuality that says, I'm going to respect you, and help you, and you're going to help me, and respect me. That's how your battle community spread, with community unity. That's what the mask says.