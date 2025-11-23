Gotham FC championship parade in NYC: Celebration time, location

article

The Brief New York City will honor Gotham FC with a Monday morning fan procession to City Hall and a ceremony awarding the Key to the City. The procession starts at 10 a.m. from Barclay Street and heads up Broadway to City Hall in Lower Manhattan. City Hall Plaza will have limited public viewing areas; 500 free tickets were made available Sunday morning on a first-come basis.



Gotham FC fans get their victory lap Monday as New York City throws a celebration downtown, capping the club’s NWSL championship win over the Washington Spirit with a City Hall ceremony and sky-blue lights across municipal buildings.

Parade time and location

What we know:

The celebration is Monday, Nov. 24, beginning at 10 a.m. in Lower Manhattan. Gotham FC players, coaches, owners and city officials will take part in a procession from Barclay Street north along Broadway to City Hall, followed by a City Hall ceremony where the team will receive the Key to the City.

How to attend

The city set aside 500 free tickets for public viewing areas in City Hall Plaza, available first-come, first-served online starting 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. Each person could request up to two tickets. If you don't secure a ticket, plan to watch from along the Broadway route and arrive early as crowds are expected.

What to expect

Expect a short procession up Broadway, celebratory remarks at City Hall and a salute to Gotham FC’s second league title in three years. To mark the win, City Hall and other municipal buildings will be lit sky blue Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights.

Getting there: travel tips

City Hall sits at the north end of the Financial District. Subway options include the 4/5/6, J/Z, R/W, 1/2/3, A/C within walking distance of the route; allow extra time for street closures and crowding. Consider using transit instead of driving.

The backstory:

Gotham FC captured the 2025 NWSL Championship on Saturday night, defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in San Jose to claim their second title in three years.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal in the 80th minute, firing from close range to seal the win and cap an incredible postseason run for the No. 8 seed. The goal came after Gotham’s steady defensive performance held off one of the league’s top attacks.

Lavelle, a U.S. Women’s National Team and World Cup champion, was named the NWSL Championship MVP for her performance, adding another major honor to her résumé.

The victory completes a historic playoff run for Gotham FC, who became the first No. 8 seed ever to win the NWSL title. The team knocked out top-seeded Kansas City and defending champion Orlando Pride on their way to the final, showing the same grit that has defined their rise as one of the league’s premier clubs.