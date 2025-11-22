Gotham FC wins second NWSL title behind Lavelle's late goal
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Gotham FC secured their second National Women's Soccer League title on Saturday night, beating out the Washington Spirit 1-0.
What we know:
Gotham FC and the Spirit squared off at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the championship-clinching goal in the 80th minute. With the title win, Gotham FC became the first-ever No. 8 seed to win it all.
Their journey to the top was a tough one, with Gotham FC taking down top-seeded Kansas City on the road in the first round, then taking down the reigning champs, the Orlando Pride, in the semifinals.
The Spirit were the No. 2 seed in the playoff tournament.
The backstory:
Gotham FC won their first NWSL title in 2023. That year, as the No. 6 seed, they became the lowest-seeded team to win the championship.
Gotham also won the Woman's Professional Soccer title in 2009.
Championship parade
What's next:
Gotham FC is expected to celebrate their championship with a parade on Monday, Nov. 24.
