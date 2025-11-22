Gotham FC wins second NWSL title behind Lavelle's late goal

article

The Brief Gotham FC beat the Washington Spirit on Saturday night to win their second National Women's Soccer League Championship. Rose Lavelle scored the championship-winning goal in the 80th minute. Gotham FC became the first-ever No. 8 seed to win it all.



Gotham FC secured their second National Women's Soccer League title on Saturday night, beating out the Washington Spirit 1-0.

Gothm FC win NWSL championship

What we know:

Gotham FC and the Spirit squared off at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the championship-clinching goal in the 80th minute. With the title win, Gotham FC became the first-ever No. 8 seed to win it all.

Their journey to the top was a tough one, with Gotham FC taking down top-seeded Kansas City on the road in the first round, then taking down the reigning champs, the Orlando Pride, in the semifinals.

The Spirit were the No. 2 seed in the playoff tournament.

The backstory:

Gotham FC won their first NWSL title in 2023. That year, as the No. 6 seed, they became the lowest-seeded team to win the championship.

Gotham also won the Woman's Professional Soccer title in 2009.

Championship parade

What's next:

Gotham FC is expected to celebrate their championship with a parade on Monday, Nov. 24.