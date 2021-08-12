GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin confirms Chris Cuomo's in-laws attended fundraiser

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:11 PM EDT until THU 4:45 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 1:42 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 1:44 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:07 PM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Western Dutchess County, Western Passaic County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 4:30 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Western Passaic County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Western Ulster County

GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin confirms Chris Cuomo's in-laws attended fundraiser

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

Republican Rep. Zeldin on support from Chris Cuomo's in-laws

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin talks about the support he's received from the Greeven family. Cristina Greeven is the wife of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's brother, Chris Cuomo.

NEW YORK - With his brother about to resign from the governorship in disgrace, Chris Cuomo's in-laws are lining up to support a GOP rival to win the next election to run the state.

Speaking on Good Day New York on Thursday morning, Rep. Lee Zeldin confirmed that the Greeven family attended a recent fundraising event for him.

"I give Chris Cuomo a whole lot of credit about this.  He married into an amazing family,"  Zeldin said.

CUOMO LAMENTS 'POLITICS' AS HE RESIGNS

Rainer and Regina Greeven, Chris Cuomo’s father and mother-in-law, attended a fundraiser for the Long Island Republican who is looking to win the highest office in New York.  Zeldin announced he was running in April.

In late 2020, Zeldin won reelection to a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represents New York's First Congressional District, which covers a large portion of Suffolk County.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"That's what Chris gets. He wants to marry a good conservative Republican New York family.  They're going to be showing up at our fundraiser," Zeldin said.

Closeup images of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (left) and his brother Chris Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (left, Governor's Press Office photo) and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (Invision/AP photo) 

Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor, was implicated in a scathing sexual harassment report as a confidant of Andrew Cuomo who was "regularly provided with confidential and often privileged information."

Andrew Cuomo announced this week that he would resign from the office.

CUOMO IMPEACHMENT PROBE MOVES AHEAD

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will fill out the remainder of his term.  The Democrat announced on Thursday that she would run for a full term in the 2022 election.

Rep. Zeldin talks governor's race

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin is planning on running for governor of New York on the Republican ticket.

CALLS TO RENAME BRIDGE CUOMO NAMED TO HONOR FATHER