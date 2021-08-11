After Cuomo's resignation, calls to rename former Tappan Zee Bridge

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
14
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:54 PM EDT until THU 1:30 AM EDT, Morris County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Southeast Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 4:45 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County

After Cuomo's resignation, calls to rename former Tappan Zee Bridge

By
Published 
Westchester County
FOX 5 New York

Mario Cuomo or Tappan Zee Bridge?

The $4 billion dollar Mario Cuomo Bridge was named in 2017 to honor former Governor Andrew Cuomo's late father, but in light of his resignation, there are renewed calls to change the name to the Tappan Zee Bridge.

One of Governor Andrew Cuomo's proudest achievements was naming the bridge that replaced the old Tappan Zee Bridge the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, in honor of his late father. 

Cuomo celebrated his pet project when it opened back in 2017, but there was still major pushback on both sides of the bridge about the name change. N

Now, following the allegations against the governor and his resignation in two weeks, a growing number of lawmakers want this $4 billion span to be once again named the Tappan Zee. 

"The governor while he had the benefit of recognizing his father, he did that for himself. And if he could have named it the Andrew Cuomo bridge he would have," said Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who introduced legislation to take the Cuomo name off back in March. 

Lawler says his bill has picked up steam with lawmakers from across the aisle now co-sponsoring it. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"We have bipartisan support within the assembly from self-identified socialist to conservative members and everyone in-between" he said.

Lawler says any name changes to the bridge wouldn’t happen before January when he can bring this bill to the Senate floor for a vote. 

Meanwhile, the residents who live in nearby Tarrytown argue the original name was historic given the "Tappan" referred to a Native American tribe and "Zee" is Dutch for sea. 

FOX 5 NY reached out to the governor’s office, but hasn’t heard back.


 