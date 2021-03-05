Lawmakers slam Cuomo over nursing home data; curb his emergency powers

New York Republicans are blasting Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and his top aides, including Melissa DeRosa, for reportedly altering a report from the state Health Department.

"What we know is this governor lied," GOP state Sen. Robert Ortt said at the Capitol in Albany on Friday.

Cuomo aides edited the July report so that it would not include nursing home residents who had been taken to hospitals and died in hospitals, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The Cuomo administration was apparently told that nearly 10,000 people from nursing homes died from COVID-19, but the number released to the public was just over 6,400.

All of this happened at the same time the governor was writing and promoting his book on his pandemic achievements.

On the floor of the state Senate, Sen. Daniel Stec, a Republican, asked Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Democrat, if he trusts the governor.

Gianaris answered, "I haven't trusted this governor in a long time, senator."

Cuomo's office responded with a statement that read, in part: "The out-of-facility data was omitted after DOH (the Department of Health) could not confirm it had been adequately verified."

Sen. Jessica Ramos of Queens said, "This governor's inability to see outside his own ego cannot continue to go unchecked."

In an effort to keep the governor in check, Democrats in the Senate passed a bill that will limit, not revoke, Cuomo's emergency pandemic powers.

"New Yorkers must have checks and balances," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins said. "This legislation creates a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected."

A few hours later, the Assembly voted 107-43 to scale back Cuomo's powers.

The governor will not be able to issue any new mandates. However, he still has control over all the orders currently in place. If he wants to make any changes to them, he would now have to notify the legislature.

But Republicans are outraged the governor wasn't fully stripped of his COVID powers.

"Everything the governor has been able to do over the last year, he can continue to do, period," GOP Sen. Andrew Lanza said.

