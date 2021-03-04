Expand / Collapse search

Poll: Majority of New Yorkers say Cuomo should not resign

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY
article

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks in Albany, N.Y., April 27, 2020. (Courtesy of Governor's Press Office)

NEW YORK - In the wake of both sexual harassment allegations and a nursing home scandal, a new poll by Quinnipiac University shows that a majority of New Yorkers think that Andrew Cuomo should not resign as Governor.

According to the poll, done between March 2 and 3, 55% of New Yorkers think Cuomo should remain in office, while 40% think he should resign.

Reflecting America's current political polarization, opinions vary widely between Democrats and Republicans.

According to the poll, 74% of Democratic voters that Cuomo should not resign, while 70% of Republicans and 52% of independents say he should resign.

However, voters agree that they would not like to see Andrew Cuomo run for reelection in 2022, 59% to 36%.

"From popular to precarious, Governor Andrew Cuomo's political standing is on shaky ground. New Yorkers are not clamoring to have him step down at this stage, but they are signaling a willingness to show him to the exit door once his term is done," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

Cuomo's job approval has dropped to just 45%, a nearly 30-point drop compared to a year ago. At the height of the pandemic in May of 2020, voters approved of Cuomo's performance 72% to 24%.

Regarding Cuomo's handling of the sexual harassment allegations, 59% of voters say they are not satisfied with Cuomo's explanation and apology, with just 27% saying they are satisfied.

Three-quarters of voters (75%) think Cuomo did something wrong when it came to his handling of the way nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic were reported; a slim majority (51%) say they believe he did something unethical but not illegal, 24% say they think he did something illegal, and 16% say they think he did nothing wrong.

A slim majority of voters (51%) say that the New York state legislature should remove the emergency powers that were granted to Cuomo last year to manage the coronavirus pandemic.